The ASC specialties poised to change the most

Amid rapid advancements in technology and increased demand for outpatient procedures, change has become a near constant in the ASC industry.

Three ASC leaders joined Becker's to discuss which ASC specialties will change the most over the next five years.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length:

Craig Corrance. CEO of Axial Orthopedics (Lake Mary, Fla.): Many ASCs are increasingly emphasizing enhanced anesthesia and post-operative care, enabling them to accommodate more complex procedures. Consequently, I anticipate that multi-level spinal fusions and other intricate spinal surgeries will progressively transition to ASCs over the next five years.

Kimberly Brown, RN. Administrator of Granger (Ind.) Surgery Center: In the next five years we will see a significant shift towards performing higher-acuity procedures, with specialties like cardiology, spine, orthopedics and pain management. This will occur due to advancements in technology and the increased demand for cost-effective and efficient care.

Andrew Weiss. Administrator of Summit Surgical Center (Vorhees, N.J.): I foresee a shift to robotic surgery in ASCs over the next five years. Surgeons trained in robotics are now in fellowship, so in order to be competitive with hospitals, we will need to find a way to make the transition work for us in the ASC space.