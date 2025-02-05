The ASC Quality Collaboration releases safety, quality assessment tool

The ASC Quality Collaboration has released a safety and quality assessment tool, according to a Feb. 3 report from Ambulatory Surgery Center News.

ASCQC focuses on advancing patient safety and quality of care in ASCs. The new tool was released Feb. 3.

The tool is an online survey ASCs can use to "benchmark themselves against key attributes that help define a safe, high-quality site of ambulatory surgical care."

It is open to any of the 6,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country from Feb. 1 to March 15. Topics covered in the assessment include patient safety, patient experience, admissions and transfers, infection control and prevention, medication management and governance.

ASCs who participate will receive a report with individual center results and aggregate results for all participating ASCs. Facilities can then use the results to showcase qualities to patients, payers, prospective physicians, employers and others.