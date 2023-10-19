The 86 best ASCs in California

Eighty-six ASCs in California made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 550 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.
The ranking, created through a partnership with global research firm Statista, includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state, and groups facilities in the remaining states into four regions. Read the full methodology here.
Here are the 86 ASCs in California:
- Cedars Sinai 90210 Surgery Medical Center (Beverly Hills)
- UCLA Health - Westwood Ambulatory Surgery Center (Los Angeles)
- SCA Health - UCSD Center for Surgery of Encinitas
- Sutter Health - Surgery Center Mountain View
- SCA Health - Surgical Center of San Diego
- Scripps - Clinic Rancho Bernardo Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego)
- Sutter Health - Surgery Center Palo Alto
- SCA Health - University Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego)
- Scripps - Ambulatory Surgery Center - Ximed Building (La Jolla)
- Huntington Ambulatory Surgery Center (Pasadena)
- Aspen Surgery Center (Simi Valley)
- SCA Health - Outpatient Surgery Center of La Jolla
- Allied Pacific IPA - Advanced Diagnostic & Surgical Center (Alhambra)
- Hoag Endoscopy Center: Newport Beach
- The Oaks Surgery Center LP (Murrieta)
- MemorialCare - The Surgical Center at Saddleback (Laguna Hills)
- Surgery Partners - La Peer Surgery Center (Beverly Hills)
- Surgery Partners - Aspen Surgery Center (Walnut Creek)
- Scripps - Clinic Carmel Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego)
- Newport Beach Surgery Center
- Cedars Sinai - Surgery Center of the Pacific - Santa Monica
- Sutter Health - Surgery Center Fremont
- California Colon and Rectal Cancer Screening Center (Fresno)
- Scripps - Mercy Surgery Pavilion (San Diego)
- MemorialCare - Laguna Niguel Surgery Center
- Carlsbad Surgery Center
- Cedars Sinai - Endoscopy Center - Beverly Hills
- Cedars Sinai - Precision Ambulatory Surgical Center (Beverly Hills)
- 436 Beverly Hills Surgery Center
- SCA Health - Glenwood Surgery Center (Riverside)
- SCA Health - Arcadia Outpatient Surgery Center
- SCA Health - La Veta Surgical Center (Orange)
- HCA Healthcare - Los Gatos Surgical Center
- Encino Outpatient Surgery Center
- Sutter Health - Roseville Endoscopy Center
- St Joseph Hospital - Pavilion Surgery Center (Orange)
- SCA Health - MemorialCare Surgical Center at Orange Coast (Fountain Valley)
- Waverley Surgery Center (Palo Alto)
- SCA Health - Inland Surgery Center (Redlands)
- Crown Valley Outpatient Surgical Center (Mission Viejo)
- Monterey Peninsula Surgery Center - Cass
- SCA Health - Barranca Surgery Center (Irvine)
- United Surgical Partners International - Desert Care Network - El Mirador Surgery Center (Palm Springs)
- San Fernando Valley Surgery Center (Mission Hills)
- SCA Health - Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco)
- SCA Health - San Diego Endoscopy Center
- Sharp Healthcare - Grossmont Surgery Center (La Mesa)
- Linden Surgical Center of Beverly Hills
- Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center (Redlands)
- Sutter Health - Fort Sutter Surgery Center (Sacramento)
- Eye Surgery Center - San Francisco
- Alameda Surgery Center (Burbank)
- Main Street Specialty Surgery Center (Orange)
- Pacific Heights Surgery Center (San Francisco)
- Sutter Health - Sutter Alhambra Surgery Center (Sacramento)
- SCA Health - North Coast Surgery Center (Oceanside)
- National Ambulatory Surgery Center (Los Gatos)
- California Northstate University - Greater Sacramento Surgery Center
- Cedars Sinai - Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center (Los Angeles)
- Montpelier Surgery Center (San Jose)
- Physicians Adventist Surgery Center (Glendale)
- South Bay Gastroenterology Medical Group - Endoscopy Center of the South Bay (Torrance)
- MemorialCare Surgical Center Laguna Woods (Laguna Hills)
- Otay Lakes Surgery Center (Chula Vista)
- Acuity Eye Group - San Gabriel Surgery Center (Arcadia)
- East Bay Endosurgery Center (Oakland)
- United Surgical Partners International - Scripps Encinitas Surgery Center
- Sutter Health - Sutter Sierra Surgery Center (Roseville)
- Santa Clarita Surgery Center LP
- San Antonio Ambulatory Surgical Center (Upland)
- Specialty Surgical Center of Arcadia
- UCSF Health - Mount Zion Surgery Center (San Francisco)
- MemorialCare - Outpatient Surgical Center Long Beach
- Surgery Partners - Specialty Surgical Center Of Encino
- Surgery Partners - Forest Surgery Center (San Jose)
- Sutter Health - Santa Barbara Endoscopy Center
- AMSURG - Endoscopy Center of Marin (Greenbrae)
- Hoag Endoscopy Center: Irvine
- Surgery Partners - Specialty Surgical Center of Irvine
- Chevy Chase Ambulatory Center (Glendale)
- AMSURG - Surgery Center of Long Beach
- Archibald Surgery Center (Rancho Cucamonga)
- Sutter Health - CPMC Pacific Heights Outpatient Center (San Francisco)
- Nvision - Pacific Hills Surgery Center (Laguna Hills)
- Loma Linda Ambulatory Surgical Center Podiatry Corp
- Stanford Health Care - Ambulatory Surgery Center (Palo A