The 86 best ASCs in California

Eighty-six ASCs in California made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 550 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.

The ranking, created through a partnership with global research firm Statista, includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state, and groups facilities in the remaining states into four regions. Read the full methodology here.

Here are the 86 ASCs in California: