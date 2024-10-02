The 7 most popular ways for nurses to supplement income in 2024

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Claire Wallace -  

Nearly 50% of registered nurses take on extra work to supplement their yearly income, according to Medscape's 2024 "Gains Made, but a Ways to Go: "Medscape RN/LPN Compensation Report," published Oct. 2. 

Registered nurses earn an average total compensation of $95,000 before taking on additional work. 

Here are the seven most popular side jobs for RNs: 

1. Working extra shifts, overtime, weekends or holidays: 30% 

2. Acting as a preceptor: 15% 

3. (tie) Working on-call shifts: 13% 

3. (tie) Taking charge nurse responsibilities: 13% 

4. Working a second, non-nursing job: 12% 

5. Other: 8%

6. Teaching classes: 7%

