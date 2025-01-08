The 10 states with the highest employee burnout rates

Wyoming had the highest levels of employee burnout in 2024, with a burnout score of 86.29 out of 100.

Other than Wyoming, Vermont was the only state to receive a burnout score that was higher than 80, according to the study, which was shared with Becker's.

To calculate employee burnout, the study analyzed burnout-related search volumes, keywords like "work stress" and "burnout symptoms," and changes from 2023 to 2024, while including average weekly work hours to calculate a burnout score.

Data sources for the study include Google Trends, Google Keyword Planner, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The study was conducted by Social Market Way, a digital marketing agency.

Here are the 10 states with the highest burnout scores:

1. Wyoming: 86.29

2. Vermont: 80.42

3. Delaware: 64.14

4. Rhode Island: 63.95

5. North Dakota: 60.08

6. Virginia: 59.16

7. New York: 58.51

8. Hawaii: 58.1

9. Massachusetts: 55.29

10. Illinois: 55.26