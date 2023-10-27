The 10 states where physicians most commonly face malpractice suits

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Physicians in Louisiana are more likely to face malpractice lawsuits than physicians in any other state, with 72% of Louisiana physicians being named as a sole or co-defendant at some point in their careers, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physicians and Malpractice Report," published Oct. 26. 

The 10 states where physicians most commonly face malpractice lawsuits: 

1. Louisiana: 72% 

2. (tie) Indiana: 68% 

2. (tie) Kentucky: 68%

4. New Mexico: 67%

5. Pennsylvania: 66% 

6. New York: 65% 

7. Oregon: 64% 

8. Missouri: 59% 

9. (tie) South Carolina: 57% 

9. (tie) Tennessee: 57%

