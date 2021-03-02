The 10 specialties that are the most burned out: Medscape

The COVID-19 pandemic affected physicians in a number of ways, according to Medscape's "2021 Physician Burnout & Suicide Report."

Medscape surveyed 12,339 physicians in more than 29 specialties from Aug. 30, 2020, through Nov. 5, 2020. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, burnout figures remained relatively stable, but the pandemic did affect some specialties more than others.

Here are the 10 specialties that were the most burned out:

Critical care: 51 percent

Rheumatology: 50 percent

Infectious diseases: 49 percent

Urology: 49 percent

Pulmonary medicine: 48 percent

Neurology: 47 percent

Family medicine: 47 percent

Internal medicine: 46 percent

Pediatrics: 45 percent

OB-GYN: 44 percent

More articles on physicians:

Physician pay under Stark Law's final rule: 4 takeaways on fair market value

Physician practices are a hot target: 45 sales in January

Dr. Michael Ast: 3 ways orthopedics, ASCs will change in the next 3 years

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.