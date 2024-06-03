The 10 physician specialties unhappiest with their compensation

Infectious disease physicians are the least happy of all physician specialists when it comes to compensation rates, according to Medscape's 2024 "Compensation Report," published in May.

Infectious disease specialists earn an average of $261,000 annually, according to the report.

Here are the 10 physician specialties unhappiest with compensation and the percentage of physicians who feel they are fairly paid:

Infectious disease: 34%

Diabetes and endocrinology: 36%

Ophthalmology: 36%

Urology: 37%

Plastic surgery: 39%

OB-GYN: 42%

Pediatrics: 42%

Gastroenterology: 44%

Orthopedics: 44%

Internal medicine: 45%