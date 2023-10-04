Certified registered nurse anesthetists are compensated at the lowest rate in Florida, where they earn an average of $187,158 — 27 percent less than the national average — according to career website ZipRecruiter.

The site compiles salary data, which was updated Sept. 11, from both employer job postings and third-party data sources.

The average annual salary for CRNAs in the U.S. is $255,078. They earn $284,772 per year in New Jersey, the highest-paying state — 12 percent more than the national average.

Below are the 10 lowest-paying states for CRNAs, along with their average annual salaries, starting with the lowest-paying state.

1. Florida ($187,158)

2. Alabama ($187,351)

3. West VIrginia ($187,578)

4. Arkansas ($201,921)

5. North Carolina ($203,280)

6. Kentucky ($205,711)

7. Idaho ($209,990)

8. Nebraska ($212,547)

9. Montana ($212,691)

10. Texas ($216,449)