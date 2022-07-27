The 10 largest U.S. medical groups

The Permanente Medical Group is the nation's largest, with 10,007 physicians, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.

The 10 largest medical groups, followed by number of physicians:

1. The Permanente Medical Group (Oakland, Calif.): 10,007

2. Southern California Permanente Medical Group (Pasadena, Calif.): 9,584

3. Ascension Medical Group (St. Louis): 6,300

4. HealthCare Partners (Garden City, N.Y.): 5,029

5. Mayo Clinic Physicians (Rochester, Minn.): 4,690

6. Hill Physicians Medical Group (San Ramon, Calif.): 3,677

7. Advocate Aurora Medical Group (Milwaukee): 3,612

8. North Shore Health & Hyperbarics (Great Neck, N.Y.): 3,580

9. Northwell Health Physician Partners (Lake Success, N.Y.): 3,530

10. Cleveland Clinic: 3,302