Texas woman sentenced for practicing medicine without a license 

Boerne, Texas-based Catharina Hunter was sentenced to eight years in prison for practicing medicine without a license, local news station KSAT reported April 27.

Ms. Hunter charged patients up to $20,000 for alternative medical treatments, including autohemo perfusion-minor, which involves taking blood from the arm of a patient, filtering and sterilizing it, and pumping it back into the other arm. She was also accused of using provider information belonging to a Chicago pediatric surgeon with a similar name.

She was originally charged with three counts of practicing without a medical license in February 2019 and was indicted on fraud charges in 2021.

Ms. Hunter was sentenced to two years in prison for fraudulent use of information and eight years for fraudulent securing of a document. Her two sentences will run concurrently, according to the report.