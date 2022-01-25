Texas physician snares $250K 'Shark Tank' investment for his invention

Investor Mark Cuban gave a San Antonio-based physician hundreds of thousands of dollars to mass produce his invention inspired by a McDonald's McFlurry straw, according to a KSAT.com report.

Ali Seifi, MD, a neurointensivist at UT Health San Antonio, invented a device to soothe the hiccups patients sometimes get after surgery. Dr. Seifi realized after watching his son suck on a McDonald's McFlurry straw that he could design a tool to interrupt the cycle between the patient's phrenic and vagus nerves to disrupt the hiccups.

Dr. Seifi presented his invention on an episode of the TV show Shark Tank that aired Jan. 21 and accepted the investment from Mr. Cuban, a fellow Texan, of $250,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity in the company producing his device, the Hiccaway.