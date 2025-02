Tyler (Texas) Med Clinic close February 15, according to a notice on the practice's website

The practice, owned by family medicine physician Maria Teresa Ramirez-Atamoros, MD, is closing due to "personal reasons," according to the notice.

Dr. Ramirez-Atamoros, who is affiliated with Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler, advised patients in the notice to check with the hospital's physician referral services or their insurance company's provider directory for alternative care options.