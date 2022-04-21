Texas physician charged with illegally distributing 40K opioid pills

Paul Silva, MD, a San Antonio physician whose license has been suspended, was charged with illegal opioid distribution, San Antonio Express News reported April 21.

Dr. Silva allegedly issued more than 500 opioid prescriptions from August to the end of March to himself, family members, dead people and fake patients, even after his license was suspended on March 18, the report said. He allegedly diverted more than 40,000 opioid pills before his April 15 arrest.

In the memorandum ordering Dr. Silva's medical license to be temporarily suspended, the Texas Medical Board said it was investigating him for failure to respond to subpoenas, failure to keep his address on file and failure to inform patients that his practice was closing so they could get their medical records, the report said.