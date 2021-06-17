Texas pain physician's license suspended amid patient death investigations

The Texas Medical Board has suspended the license of Brian James August, MD, after his indictment this year on charges of distributing controlled substances that led to patient deaths.

The federal government accused the El Paso-based pain physician of improperly prescribing controlled substances that led to five patient drug overdose deaths from 2012 to 2018. The indictment, made public May 26, also alleges he billed for several services he didn't perform.

The state medical board suspended Dr. Austin's license June 14 and said it would hold a hearing within 10 days of the suspension.