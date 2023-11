A home healthcare worker based in San Antonio was sentenced to 10 years of probation and fined $200,000 for her role in a healthcare kickback scheme.

From June 2014 to April 2019, Amber Ashley Price was involved with a conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks for sending prescriptions to specific pharmacies, according to a Nov. 7 news release from the Justice Department.

Ms. Price, an employee of Kindred Home Health, would also refer patients to other home health agencies for kickback payments.