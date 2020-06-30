Texas governor suspends electives in 4 more counties

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation June 30 suspending elective surgeries at hospitals in four more counties to ensure beds are available for patients with COVID-19.

The proclamation requires hospitals in Cameron, Hidalgo, Nueces and Webb counties to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary.

The governor had already issued an executive order June 25 suspending elective care in Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis counties.

"As these counties experience a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are committed to working alongside hospitals to help ensure that every COVID-19 patient who needs a bed will have access to one," Mr. Abbott said. "We are constantly monitoring the data at the local level and will continue to take precautionary action where it is necessary."

More articles on healthcare:

1 killed, 4 injured after SUV crashes into Atlanta hospital ER

Tenet resumes plan to end inpatient care at Massachusetts hospital

Massachusetts hospital temporarily closed after flooding

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.