Texas ASC earns Optum recognition

Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center has earned the Optum Bariatric Center of Excellence designation from the Clinical Sciences Institute.

Covenant is the first ASC in West Texas to earn the distinction, and one of only a few ASCs in the nation to have earned the designation, according to an Aug. 16 news release.

The Clinical Sciences Institute accredits programs for Optum Health and UnitedHealthcare based on an organization's dedication to consistently improving procedures and approaches and maintaining a critical eye on process, the release said.