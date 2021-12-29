Texas ASC earns Blue Cross Blue Shield distinction for bariatric surgery

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center's Quaker Avenue location has earned a Blue Cross Blue Shield distinction for bariatric surgery. 

The distinction is awarded to facilities that are proven to perform the surgery with fewer complications and readmissions, according to a Dec. 28 news release. Centers must prove excellence in postoperative care, outpatient follow-up care and patient education. 

Only 11 freestanding ASCs have been awarded the distinction, the surgery center said. 

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center operates two locations in Lubbock, Texas.

