Texas ASC completes 1st artery embolizations with Regent Surgical platform

Regent Surgical has launched interventional radiology as a new specialty for its network with a surgical first.

Georgetown (Texas) Surgery Center recently performed the first artery embolization procedures across the entire Regent platform, according to an April 21 LinkedIn post from Regent Surgical.

Artery embolization is a less invasive alternative to traditional open surgery and can lead to faster recovery and lower risk.

Preston Smith, MD, an interventional radiologist led the program, the post said.

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