Texas ASC '1st in world' to use new surgery system

Surgeon's Point Surgery Center in Cedar Park, Texas, is the first ASC in the world to utilize Moon Surgical's Maestro System, a digital surgical assistant.

According to a Jan. 9 news release, the initial 20 procedures completed using the system included cholecystectomy, gastric sleeve, gastric bypass and lap-band removal. Sashi Ganta, MD, a bariatric surgeon, performed the first case at the center.

"While we don't have consistent surgical assistants, which adds variability on the case time and experience, Maestro is a reliable assistant; it streamlines case execution and surgical processes," he said in the release. "It is easy to learn and implement and fits well into the highly efficient and demanding set up of an ASC."