Tennessee physician indicted for alleged sexual abuse, healthcare fraud

Sanjeev Kumar, MD, a gynecologist in Memphis, Tenn., was arrested Feb. 28 for allegedly sexually abusing patients, adulterating medical devices for reuse of patients and healthcare fraud.

According to a news release by the Department of Justice, Dr. Kumar is accused of enticing and inducing four victims to travel across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity, adultering medical devices, misbranding medical devices and healthcare fraud.

The indictment alleges that from around September 2019 to June 2024, Dr. Kumar coerced four victims to travel to his medical office and subjected them to sexual activity for which he could be charged with a criminal offense.

The indictment also alleges that between 2019 and 2024, Dr. Kumar sexually abused women by performing medically unnecessary gynecologic procedures with medical devices that he kept in unsanitary conditions and reused on patients when they were intended to be disposed of or properly sanitized. He also allegedly billed Medicare and Medicaid for the procedures and as if he had used a new or properly reprocessed device for each procedure.