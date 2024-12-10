Suspect charged in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO: 4 notes

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed in New York City.

Four notes:

1. Luigi Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pa., on Dec. 9. He was found carrying multiple fraudulent IDs as well as clothing and weapons consistent with the incident, police said.

2. Mr. Mangione was also in possession of a handwritten note expressing contempt toward corporate America and the healthcare industry.

3. New York City prosecutors charged Mr. Mangione on Dec. 9 with five felony counts, including second-degree murder, three counts of weapons possession, and possession of a forged instrument, according to court records. He has also been charged with five counts in Pennsylvania: one felony count of forgery, one felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, one misdemeanor count of tampering with records or identification, one misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of a crime and one misdemeanor count of false identification to law enforcement authorities, according to a Dec. 9 criminal complaint.

4. "Our hope is that today's apprehension brings some relief to Brian's family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy," UnitedHealthcare told The New York Times. "We thank law enforcement and will continue to work with them on this investigation. We ask that everyone respect the family's privacy as they mourn."