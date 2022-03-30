Surgical smoke bill in Georgia nears approval

A bill that would require hospitals and ASCs to implement policies to reduce harmful surgical smoke cleared its first hurdle to full approval, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported March 29.

The smoke, which is a byproduct of burnt human tissue from the use of lasers and other devices, has been shown to contain viruses, bacteria and toxic substances, according to the CDC. Viral transmission through surgical smoke has been documented.

Senate Bill 573 passed the Georgia Senate and is now before the state's House, the report said. If the House passes it before the 2022 legislative session ends on April 4, it would then go to the governor's desk for final approval.