Surgery delays grow severe in Minnesota health systems

Health systems across Minnesota are delaying surgeries, and for many the delay has grown severe, according to a Dec. 14 StarTribune report.

Minnesota hospitals reported 1,636 COVID-19 cases in inpatient beds and only 21 open adult intensive care beds on Dec. 13, the report said. Hospitals aren't currently required to delay non-urgent surgeries, but a 21-month peak in patient demand is forcing them to do so.

"I'm not sure the public is truly aware that all systems in the state have been delaying surgical procedures. When you add it all up, it's a lot of people," Robert Quickel, MD, vice president of surgical care for Minneapolis-based Allina Health, told the StarTribune.

Delayed care during earlier pandemic waves worsened many patients' health problems, further straining the systems. Minnesota hospitals reported 400 more non-COVID-19 patients on Dec. 13 than they did on the same date a year ago, the report said.

"We've been doing this for over 90 days, so delaying those folks has really flipped some of them into the category of, 'really can't wait anymore,'" Dr. Quickel said.