Gregory George, MD, PhD, founder and former manager of SurgCenter Development, the largest privately owned ASC company in the U.S., has joined Mesoblast Limited's board.

Mesoblast, a leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, has Dr. George as its largest shareholder, according to a Feb. 23 press release.

Dr. George has a background in medical science with experience in operations, having built an ASC startup into a billion-dollar organization, according to the release.