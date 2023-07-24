'Stress, burnout and compassion fatigue': What 32 healthcare professionals wish their co-workers knew about their roles

From stressors and pitfalls to celebrations and achievements, 32 healthcare professionals spoke with Becker's about what they wish their co-workers knew about their roles.

Question: What do you wish your co-workers knew about your job?

Adam Roggia. CEO at Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio: I would say that I'm fairly transparent about my job, and this is part of what is so vital in creating trust around teams. I try to avoid the look of working with a hidden agenda, and this helps people to know what is really going on and understand my voice. I like to help others develop to their potential. That can take a lot of time and effort. Often many do not know how much effort that can take, but they begin to realize it as positive results show in their life and job.

Alex Portillo, BSN, RN. Administrator of Manhattan Surgery Center (New York City): As the administrator of a small private ASC, I wish my employees knew just how much time, stress and effort goes into ensuring that they have a workplace that is not only self-sustaining, but one that promotes a great sense of well-being amongst the staff, physicians and patients. But it's okay if they never realize it- — this is oftentimes a thankless job, and I knew this going in. Just like Batman, I'm whatever Gotham needs me to be.

Ali Ghalayini. Administrator at Munster (Ind.) Surgery Center: As an ASC administrator, I want my co-workers to understand the importance of effective communication between providers, staff and patients. Smooth and open communication is the foundation of a well-functioning ASC, ensuring that all aspects of patient care are coordinated seamlessly. This leads to improved patient outcomes, reduced medical errors and an overall higher quality of care. Leadership plays a pivotal role in setting the tone for communication within the ASC. When administrators lead by example and prioritize open and transparent dialogue, it encourages staff and physicians to follow suit. Clear and effective communication channels help ensure that everyone involved in the surgical process is well-informed, from preoperative planning to postoperative care. This enhances efficiency and minimizes the risk of errors and misunderstandings that could compromise patient safety. The interconnected web of communication within the ASC includes administrators, staff and physicians. Effective communication between administrators and staff builds trust and fosters a sense of belonging among team members. Transparent communication enables administrators to provide explicit directives, convey expectations and address any concerns that might arise. On the other hand, staff members feel more valued and appreciated when they are included in decision-making processes and have opportunities to share their input. This collaborative approach boosts employee satisfaction and ultimately leads to improved patient care. Equally important is communication between staff and physicians. A well-informed medical team can deliver cohesive, coordinated care, improving patient outcomes. Staff members need to be comfortable raising questions or concerns to physicians, ensuring that potential issues are addressed promptly. Physicians can provide valuable insights into patient conditions, surgical procedures and postoperative care, facilitating smoother operations and faster recovery times. The most critical aspect of communication in an ASC is patient communication. Patients entrust their health and well-being to the medical team, making clear and compassionate communication necessary. Effective patient communication encompasses explaining treatment options, setting realistic expectations, and addressing any concerns or anxieties they may have about their surgery. By maintaining open lines of communication, ASCs can instill confidence in their patients, alleviate their fears, and provide a supportive and comforting environment throughout the entire surgical journey. In conclusion, effective communication is the backbone of any thriving ASC. Leadership that prioritizes open dialogue sets the tone for the entire team, leading to improved staff satisfaction and enhanced patient care. By nurturing communication between administrators and staff, staff and physicians, and most importantly, between medical professionals and patients, ASCs can elevate their performance and positively impact the lives of those they serve.

Ali Mesiwala, MD. Neurosurgeon at DISC Sports & Spine Center (Newport Beach, Calif.): Being a neurosurgeon is no longer solely about delivering healthcare. The business of medicine has forced me to spend more time managing the practice, navigating contracts and forging business relationships. Contrary to what many people believe, there is the constant need to keep up with advances in medical device technology, minimally invasive techniques and nonsurgical management. The training received during residency and fellowship forms the foundation for a lifetime of learning, innovation and evolution.

Alyson Hughes, MSN, RN. Director of Nursing at Andrews Institute Surgery Center (Gulf Breeze, Fla.): I wish my co-workers knew how much I thought about my delivery. I think long and hard about the way my decisions impact the team. I want to show respect to them in my leadership style. I may have the last word, but I want the decision being made to take them into consideration as well.

Andrew Lovewell. CEO at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group: I wish my co-workers and team knew just how excited and humbled I am to get this tremendous opportunity to serve our organization. I also wish that they knew how much optimism that I had for the future. Some of that depends on our high-level leaders in the organization to manage through some difficult times, but if we can give them the tools, people and support needed then we can succeed in some unprecedented times. Our organization has an illustrious history, but what we are building towards is incredible as well.

Angela Szczublewski. Chief Operating Officer at Tri-City Cardiology Consultants (Mesa, Ariz.): The role of a COO is diverse and ever changing as you put out the current fire of the day no matter what it may be. I am constantly rounding to engage with staff to understand their daily challenges and to help them meet our mission of providing the best cardiovascular care so we can be a place where patients want to receive care and employees want to work as well as a place where physicians want to practice. The ASC environment provides a continuum of care to our patients from the outpatient clinic setting that is safe, convenient and of very high quality. This has been the most rewarding experience in my career to be able to provide this next level of care and service to our patients.

Bobby Rouse Jr. Chief Financial Officer of One GI (Nashville, Tenn.): The complexity of healthcare is astounding. As a healthcare CFO, I have the traditional CFO issues of risk management, GAAP, tax, cash management, debt, capital expenditures, etc. with the additional considerations of federal and state regulatory issues, various licensing issues and the third-party payer system.

Bruce Feldman. Associate Administrator of SUNY Downstate Medical Center (New York City): I wish my co-workers knew how focused and well-rounded you need to be in my role as CEO/facility administrator. You need to have knowledge of human resources, business development, recruitment, budgeting and financial analysis and strategic planning. You need to be able to adapt to changes quickly and be always looking ahead to meet the needs of surgeons and the procedures they want to bring to the facility.

Dean Lehmkuhler. Administrator at Northside Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center (Indianapolis): I wish they knew that I work everyday to make and keep the organization safe and successful and that I wish everyone is happy each and every day at work. I also want each person to be successful and enjoy their day no matter how stressful it may be. My goal is to provide a happy place for everyone to make a living and go home with a smile to carry forward positive emotions to their families.

Emma Gimmel, BSN, RN. Director of Nursing at Manhattan Endoscopy (New York City): I found an amazing team to work along with, the best in my administrative lifespan and I wish they would realize that of themselves and for this, how lucky/blessed we are. As such, our potential to achieve shared goals is above benchmarking and so much easier to address challenges. I wish the team would realize that the state of readiness for any inspection, survey or audit is not a state of need-to-do a few weeks before a due date or scheduled visit. That our practice should be such that readiness is the everyday practice, is the expectation for a reason. Laxing can result in non-excusable cause-effect when something happens. Our [policy and procedure] manual delineates how we practice, the expectation and how we should be found. I wish they could read my mind sometimes, and others, just ask why when I don't explain myself. I wish the team would realize how much I deeply appreciate their support, their understanding, their hard work and dedication. I am not sure my words can convey this, or that I take every opportunity to express it.

Genevieve Kragness, PhD, RN. Nurse Manager of Surgical Services at Marshfield (Wis.) Medical Center: I wish my co-workers knew that I brought the same compassion and empathy to my administrative job role. You don't stop caring for others, but the ways in which you express that care changes: What used to go to my patients now focuses on my staff. I care deeply about each and every member of our team and making sure they are supported and prepped for success.

James Loging, MD. Orthopedic Surgeon at Palmetto Bone and Joint (Chapin, S.C.): As an orthopedic surgeon, I wish my co-workers knew that my job is not just about fixing bones. I also have to consider the patient's overall health, including their age, activity level and medical history, when deciding on treatment plans. I have to work closely with physical therapists, family members and case managers to ensure the patient makes a full recovery. Additionally, I wish my co-workers knew that my job can be extremely physically demanding, very stressful and I often work long hours. However, being able to make a difference in someone's life for the better can be extremely rewarding as well and makes all the hard work and sacrifice worth it. And lastly, my job is also about managing a business and ensuring that my practice is run efficiently and in a profitable manner.

Jason Goodwin, RN. Associate Professor of Nursing at Sacramento (Calif.) City College and Surveyor at AAAHC: I really enjoy the role of administrator/leader. However, my direct reports will never know how much you can feel like you get kicked in the teeth as a senior leader. I actually prefer to keep this to myself and my therapist.

Jeffrey Flynn. Vice President of the New York State Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Senior Vice President at the Gramercy Group (New York City): As I try to educate my team, the one thing I wish they understood better is the bigger picture in that my responsibility is the entire experience, from patient, surgeon and employees. Very often, we must step back and assess a situation first to correct the issue and secondly how do we prepare so that it doesn't happen again. Managing the expectations of the patients and surgeons comes from educating them on what their experience should be, and the staff can be a big help with that.

Jitander Dudee, MD. Surgeon at Medical Vision Institute (Lexington, Ky.): I think most of my co-workers are aware of these factors because we work closely. It's worth bearing in mind that even though the surgeon bears the ultimate responsibility for the performance and outcome of each procedure, surgery is rarely a solo endeavor. Surgeons work closely with a team, including other surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses and technicians. Effective communication, coordination and teamwork are crucial for successful surgical outcomes. Surgeons often deal with stressful situations, patient suffering and challenging outcomes. At the same time, the surgeon is expected to maintain a stoic composure for the sake of staff morale. The emotional tension caused by these conflicting demands can be significant, leading to stress, burnout and compassion fatigue. By understanding these aspects of a surgeon's job, co-workers can foster a supportive work environment that acknowledges the challenges and promotes effective collaboration.

Joe O'Brien, MD. Medical Director of Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery at VHC Health (Arlington, Va.): I wish my co-workers understood how being a surgeon is a labor of love. You have to love what you do. You have to love your patients and you have to love your co-workers. There isn't an in-between if you want to work at a high level. If you understand how I see my job, you will understand everything that I do.

John Prunskis, MD. CEO and Medical Director of the Illinois Pain & Spine Institute (Elgin): I wish my co-workers would know how much I love my job as medical director and practicing physician at one of the most forward-thinking interventional pain practices in the country.

Johnny Russell. Director of Area Operations at Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): I would want my co-workers to know that we have a responsibility to grow continuously, provide excellent quality care and always remain relevant in the outpatient setting. We need to understand what the community needs/expects, and how we can meet that. As times change, insurance companies become more demanding and patients need to know that when they receive care at an outpatient facility, we have done our due diligence to ensure a safe, affordable, accessible and uncompromised delivery of care.

Larry Trenk. Vice President of Operations at Physicians Endoscopy (Jamison, Pa.): That it is more than just monitoring financial and clinical performance — it involves mentoring direct reports and managing partner perceptions. Changes happen day to day based on shifting requirements/priorities. It requires diplomacy/assertiveness relative to challenges and personalities. There is an infinite, unpredictable universe of evolving challenges and possible issues. You never have a day off as something is always brewing, either directly or indirectly.

Manoj Mehta, MD. Medical Director at Endoscopy Center of the North Shore (Wilmette, Ill.): Private practice is tremendously satisfying. I make my own hours, I'm my own boss and all the successes we have I can claim as my own. All the fellows who want to join hospitals because they think their quality of life will be better are sadly misinformed. They are trapped in a situation with no exit plan, no equity and little respect from their employers. Feeling trapped must be the biggest driver of physician burnout and dissatisfaction. If and when they get rid of restrictive covenants, we'll see a dramatic transformation in healthcare.

Mark Vorherr. CEO of Mayfield Brain and Spine (Cincinnati): I trust that our co-workers understand my role is a constant balancing of meeting Mayfield's needs while understanding how important it is to plan for the future. Mayfield's associates and business partners are focusing on our patient's needs today, while working in an environment that is going through rapid changes. That means I need to be building key relationships, identifying important trends and collaborating with like-minded partners. I enjoy doing what's required to be successful tomorrow today.

Melissa Ritter Hermanson, MSN, RN. Administrator at Ambulatory Care Center (Vineland, N.J.): I wish that my co-workers knew that my job may have the title of "administrator," but I consider myself a coach. I can't do my job well without each and every one of them. I value their input and look to them for solutions. They make the big plays, and I'm here to guide and support them through the wins and the losses. Most of all, I hope that my team knows that even when things are crazy, I love my job.

Michael Powers. Administrator of Children's West Surgery Center (Knoxville, Tenn.): That my position entails being the CEO, COO, CFO, CHRO, CCO, etc. Being a joint venture and standalone facility, all of the aforementioned tasks fall upon my shoulders. At the end of the day, meeting regulatory requirements, surgeon needs and concerns, employee engagement, strategic planning, operations clinically and financially are ultimately my responsibility. This weighs heavy on me at times but also makes the position exciting and extremely enjoyable. Being able to create an environment and culture that fosters collaboration, employee, surgeon and patient satisfaction as well as excelling at clinical and financial outcomes is frankly awesome.

Omar Khokhar, MD. Partner at Illinois GastroHealth (Bloomington): The biggest thing is how rapidly gastroenterology is starting to differentiate between outpatient and inpatient coverage. Historically, gastroenterologists provided a hybrid coverage approach to both patients. I think gastroenterology will rapidly evolve into the two practice models in the next three to five years.

Patty Shoults, BSN, RN. Executive Director of Ambulatory Surgical Services at Advent Health (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): I wish my co-workers knew that I am the person who translates the needs of the ASC to the hospital system. I think of myself as the fix it man. I have a bag of tools that I use to keep acquisitions and new builds moving forward.

Philip Louie, MD. Medical Director of Research and Academics at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Seattle): We are living through some unprecedented times. I'm not sure if the healthcare landscape has ever seen a storm like this one that includes: a pandemic, enormous financial losses, constrained environments due to short staffing and many other factors that are seemingly out of our control. And yet, we have more and more patients than ever to take care of with fewer resources (and staff). I don't think there is much I wish my co-workers knew about my job — but rather, I wish my co-workers understood how critical they each are for me to carry out the duties of my job. And perhaps I (and maybe we) are not the best at letting our co-workers know this. Our front-line office staff are dealing with more patient encounters than ever — and are incredible at being the initial touch point for patients. Our inpatient nursing staff has been incredibly adaptive to care for all of our patients (who are now more nervous than just surgery recovery) despite the stressful changes of a dynamic pandemic. Our schedulers are incredibly creative in ensuring that we are caring for our patients in as timely of a manner as we can squeeze into the system. Our physician assistants and nurse practitioners carry the weight of the spine service on their shoulders. My surgical colleagues are my work family. My job isn't my job without them, and I certainly wouldn't want my job if I couldn't work with them. So that's it. I wish my co-workers knew how integral they are to our team and myself

Rick Ngo, MD. Founder and Surgeon at Texas Surgical Specialists (Fort Worth): I would say a fair percentage of my co-workers think the most challenging thing about being a general surgeon is the technical aspect of performing a surgery. While that component is essential, I feel the most challenging and often most rewarding aspect is the importance of helping each individual patient make a well-informed decision that is best suited for them. Often, that means a decision to not go forward with surgery.

Sophia Moradi. Administrator at Avalon Surgery Center (Glendale, Calif.): As an ASC administrator, I hold a comprehensive leadership role, orchestrating diverse facets of the business, from optimizing efficiency to managing HR, supply chain and purchasing. My primary focus is delivering unparalleled patient care, while also nurturing an environment where my team can flourish and support each other. I wish my co-workers knew the depth of consideration invested in every decision. I try my best to empower them with insights into the thought process in order to enhance their own professional growth and development, but ultimately, no one knows the complexities of worrying about patients, about my team and about our physicians and colleagues. My job is to keep everyone happy, but more importantly, to make it appear effortless.

Stephen Cummings, MD. Orthopedic Surgeon at Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group (Newport News, Va.): As an orthopedic surgeon, the visible part of my job is my "performance" of surgery. And yet, I spend about 40 percent of my time in the office getting to know patients, while 60 percent of my time is spent working with my surgical staff while patients are anesthetized. There are times I wish my surgical staff could have a greater appreciation for the human aspects of our patients (the office perspective). There are also times I wish my office staff could get a glimpse at the technical aspects of orthopedic surgery (the operating room perspective). I have had a few curious office staff come to the OR with me, but other than the physician assistant working with me, few of my co-workers see or truly live in both worlds.

Thomas Barnett, MD. Surgeon at Eden Hill Medical Center (Dover, Del.): My job was a night and weekend job for 20 years until I recently combined with Virtua/SCA. I was on the phone many evenings speaking with our team and our surgeons. I enjoyed it very much. My day job was doing surgery. People told me it would be like herding cats to head up a surgery center. I found the opposite. If surgeons receive communication regularly, they want to do whatever it takes to make the place successful. The times I failed to communicate the issue up front were the most difficult. Proceduralists really want to feel like part of the team.

Thomas Moshiri, MD. Chief Business Officer at Arizona Pain Relief and Arizona Pain Specialists (Phoenix): As the chief business officer of our company, my position touches every aspect of medical services as well as internal and external business and vendor relations and transactions. What most employees and co-workers don't realize is that the business side of medicine can be very challenging to navigate when one must balance profitability and the operational success against patient care and providing of valuable services, as they do not always align.