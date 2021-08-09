State legislators commemorate first ASC Month in New York

New York state Sen. Gustavo Rivera, D-Bronx, and Assembly Member Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan, celebrated the start of ASC Month in the state, the first month for the state to hold this observance.

New York's ASC Month is a resolution passed by the state's legislature initiated by Mr. Rivera and Mr. Gottfried, according to an Aug. 6 news release. The goal of the observance is to highlight the value of ASCs in the state.

The celebration coincides with National ASC Month, which commemorates the 9,280 ambulatory facilities in the U.S.