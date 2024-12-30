State-by-state breakdown of hospital, health system layoffs in 2024

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of hospital and health system layoffs that took place or were announced in 2024, as reported by Becker's:

Alabama

Union Springs-based Bullock County Hospital laid off 95 employees April 9.

Arkansas

Little Rock-based Arkansas Heart Hospital laid off less than 50 employees since the beginning of 2024.

California

Coniva.-based Emanate Health will lay off a total of 107 employees.

Glendale-based University of Southern California Verdugo Hills Hospital closed its labor and delivery services and neonatal intensive care unit on Nov. 20, and laid off 65 employees.

Oakland-based Kaiser Foundation Hospitals laid off 76 employees in California.

AHMC's San Gabriel Valley Medical Center laid off 62 employees May 13.

Sacramento-based University of California Davis Health eliminated 150 positions, prompted by an increase in expenses.

Modesto-based Stanislaus Surgical Hospital laid off 191 employees amid a decision from CMS to end the hospital's Medicare contract.

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital announced 31 more layoffs to avoid closure.

Oakdale-based Oak Valley Hospital District laid off 28 workers to improve its finances.

Fountain Valley.-based MemorialCare laid off 72 workers at its Long Beach Medical Center and Long Beach-based Miller Children's and Women's Hospital.

Connecticut

Bristol Health cut 60 positions amid ongoing financial challenges.





Florida

Bradenton.-based MCR Health, a nonprofit medical group, filed several WARN notices to lay off a total of 47 employees after seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Doral-based Sanitas Medical Center laid off 56 employees between May 17 and May 20.

Miami-based Jackson Health System has laid off fewer than 25 people in 2024.

Miami-based North Shore Medical Center, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, laid off around 150 employees.

Illinois

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago laid off a "very small" number of employees after a comprehensive budget review earlier this year.

Chicago-based Rush University System for Health laid off an undisclosed number of workers in administrative and leadership positions,

Indiana

Bloomington-based Keplr Vision filed a WARN notice with the state in August to cut 100 members of its workforce.

Maine

Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare laid off 45 employees as part of a management reorganization.

Massachusetts

Cambridge.-based Beth Israel Lahey, which operates 14 hospitals, eliminated jobs as it navigates rising costs, although did not specify exactly how many.

Dallas-based Steward Health Care laid off 1,243 employees as a result of the closure of Dorchester, Mass.-based Carney Hospital and Ayer, Mass.-based Nashoba Valley Medical Center.

Burlington-based Tufts Medicine laid off 174 employees due to industry challenges.

Michigan

Pontiac General Hospital filed a WARN notice Nov. 15 to lay off 248 employees after unexpectedly learning that it was excluded from receiving Medicare funds. CMS filed a notice Nov. 8 that the hospital was not in compliance with several conditions of participation and that Medicare would halt payment for inpatient hospital services on or after Nov. 24.

Missouri

Signature Psychiatric Hospital closed its two locations in Kansas City, Mo., and Liberty, Mo., laying off 154 employees.

Minnesota

Robbinsdale-based North Memorial Health laid off more than 100 employees, citing ongoing financial challenges.

New Jersey

RWJBarnabas Health, based in West Orange, laid off 79 employees.

Basking Ridge-based OptumCare announced plans to lay off 160 employees.

New Hampshire

Manchester-based Catholic Medical Center cut 142 positions, including 54 layoffs.

New York

Westchester Medical Center Health Network, a nine-hospital system based in Valhalla, N.Y., is laying off 130 people, primarily in managerial and corporate positions.

Schenectady-based Ellis Medicine laid off 33 employees after the closure of its nursing home and rehabilitation center. Affected employees were offered positions within the organization and most accepted.

Ohio

Norwalk-based Fisher-Titus Medical Center laid off seven workers in nonclinical roles April 1.

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health laid off some call center positions.

Oregon

Chicago-based CommonSpirit announced plans to lay off 18 workers at hospitals in Oregon and Tennessee as a result of a $365 million operating loss.

Coos Bay-based Bay Area Hospital laid off 27 workers in non-patient-facing roles as it outsources its revenue cycle management operations.

Medford-based Asante health system laid off about 3% of its workforce.

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh-based UPMC confirmed it will lay off about 100 employees.

Allentown-based Lehigh Valley Health Network is cutting its chiropractic services and laid off 10 chiropractors.

Texas

Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital initiated plans to lay off approximately 1,000 employees, including frontline healthcare workers and those in leadership positions.

Select Specialty Hospital in Longview will close on or about June 30, affecting 94 employees.

Dallas-based White Rock Medical Center laid off 158 employees — nearly 35% of its staff.

Lion Star, which operates Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, closed four clinics March 22, laying off under 50 people.

Amarillo-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System, also part of Universal Health Services, announced plans to lay off several positions.

Vermont

Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network cut 130 open positions.

Washington

Providence Swedish South Puget Sound, the operator of Olympia, Wash.-based Providence St. Peter Hospital plans to reduce the majority of its outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy services in January. The affected clinics and services will shutter Jan. 17, resulting in 55 layoffs.

Washington, D.C.

George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, laid off less than 3% of its employees

Wisconsin

Marshfield Clinic Health System laid off previously furloughed employees, about 3% of its workforce.