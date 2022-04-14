Startup that brings the ASC to the patient raises $9M for expansion

Columbus, Ohio-based Offor Health raised $9 million toward expanding to more states and new service lines, Columbus Business Journal reported April 14.

The company started with its dental brand, SmileMD, the report said. It aims to bring mobile anesthesiologists, support staff and equipment to practices so they can perform outpatient surgery without having to wait for an opening in a hospital or ASC.

"Telehealth can only do so much," CEO Saket Agrawal told the publication. "We're looking to bring clinicians closer to the patient. ... If we can meet them in their home, in their community, you're going to drive down costs by not over-utilizing that emergency room."

Offor saw revenue and patient numbers grow 150 percent from 2020-21, the report said. The startup now has more than 100 employees and expects to double its staff this year.

Axa Venture Partners led the $9 million funding round after joining a $6 million round that closed in 2021.

"The problem that Offor Health is immediately solving is one that is high-cost and high-impact," Manish Agarwal, general partner at Axa Venture Partners, said in a release. "This vision, combined with the clinical knowledge of the founding team, tells us that they are on track to not just make a splash in the changing healthcare landscape, but truly make a difference in patients' lives."