Staff file restraining order against Illinois clinic over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Staff at Quincy (Ill.) Physicians and Surgeons Clinic filed for a temporary restraining order against their employer, claiming that requiring a COVID-19 vaccine to continue employment infringes Illinois law, according to Edgar County Watchdogs.

Four notes:

1. The plaintiffs argue that they have a right to "refuse and be free from compulsory vaccination for the COVID-19 virus and/or mandatory testing for the presence" of the virus as a condition for continued employment, according to court documents filed Oct. 1.

2. According to the staff members, their right to receive or accept healthcare services related to COVID-19 are protected under the Health Care Right of Conscience Act.

3. The plaintiffs argue that they will suffer "irreparable harm" from loss of employment if a temporary restraining order against the practice is not issued, according to court documents.

4. The order will remain in effect until Oct. 6, when a hearing will determine whether a temporary injunction will be issued against the clinic.