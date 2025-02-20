St. Louis physician sentenced for Medicare, Medicaid fraud

Sonny Saggar, MD, a physician in St. Louis, has been sentenced to 35 months in prison for defrauding Medicare and Missouri Medicaid.

Dr. Saggar operated two urgent care centers. He admitted that he and his office manager hired assistant physicians to see patients but billed Medicare and Medicaid as if Dr. Saggar had seen them, according to a Feb. 19 news release from the Justice Department.

Assistant physicians are medical school graduates who have not completed a residency program. Dr. Saggar admitted that the assistant physicians were not properly trained or supervised.

One physician is only allowed to supervise up to six assistant physicians, so Dr. Saggar offered monthly stipends to other physicians to sign up as collaborating physicians to make it appear that the assistant physicians were properly supervised.

Dr. Saggar's conduct caused a loss to Medicare and Missouri Medicaid of $742,528, which he was ordered to repay, the release said.