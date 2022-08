The St. Cloud (Minn.) Surgical Center celebrated its 50th anniversary Aug. 10, KNSI Radio reported Aug. 11.

In attendance at the celebration was the center's founder, 101-year-old Joseph Belshe, MD.

Dr. Belshe founded the center in 1972 after talking with physicians who were frustrated by having to send their patients to hospitals for procedures they could perform themselves.

The St. Cloud surgical center was the second ASC in the country and the first in Minnesota, the report said.