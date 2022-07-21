Speciality physicians see salary spike

Paige Haeffele -  

The demand for specialty physicians has increased, leading to a rebound of salaries that had fallen during the pandemic, according to AMN Healthcare's Merritt Hawkins’ Review, published June 30.

 

According to the report, the nine top-paying physician starting salaries that saw increases in the last year were:

 

Specialty

2022 Salary

2021 Salary

Percent change from 2021-2022

Orthopedic surgery

$565,000

$546,000

+3 percent

Urology

$510,000

$497,000

+3 percent

Gastroenterology

$486,000

$453,000

+7 percent

Noninvasive cardiology

$484,000

$446,000

+8 percent

Radiology

$455,000

$401,000

+12 percent

Pulmonology

$412,000

$385,000

+6 percent

Hematology/oncology

$404,000

$385,000

+5 percent

Anesthesiology

$400,000

$367,000

+8 percent

Oral maxillofacial surgery

$368,000

$349,000

+5 percent

