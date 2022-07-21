Speciality physicians see salary spike

The demand for specialty physicians has increased, leading to a rebound of salaries that had fallen during the pandemic, according to AMN Healthcare's Merritt Hawkins’ Review, published June 30.
According to the report, the nine top-paying physician starting salaries that saw increases in the last year were:
|
Specialty
|
2022 Salary
|
2021 Salary
|
Percent change from 2021-2022
|
Orthopedic surgery
|
$565,000
|
$546,000
|
+3 percent
|
Urology
|
$510,000
|
$497,000
|
+3 percent
|
Gastroenterology
|
$486,000
|
$453,000
|
+7 percent
|
Noninvasive cardiology
|
$484,000
|
$446,000
|
+8 percent
|
Radiology
|
$455,000
|
$401,000
|
+12 percent
|
Pulmonology
|
$412,000
|
$385,000
|
+6 percent
|
Hematology/oncology
|
$404,000
|
$385,000
|
+5 percent
|
Anesthesiology
|
$400,000
|
$367,000
|
+8 percent
|
Oral maxillofacial surgery
|
$368,000
|
$349,000
|
+5 percent