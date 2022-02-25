South Carolina hospital moves vaccine clinic to outpatient surgery center

West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center is moving its COVID-19 vaccine clinic, Lexington County Chronicle reported Feb. 25.

The clinic will operate out of one of the hospital's outpatient surgery centers in West Columbia, the report said. The center had already been operating a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility.

At the new location, the clinic will be open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. It is offering first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the report said.