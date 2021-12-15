South Carolina hospital challenges $12.5M ASC planned across the street

The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, S.C., has objected to plans to build a $12.5 million private ASC dubbed Ambulatory Partners across the street, according to The Times and Democrat.

On Jan. 10, the administrative law court will hear the hospital's case against the proposed ASC, which was granted a certificate of need by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Regional Medical Center also received a certificate of need to build its own ASC — a $2.4 million facility that will be converted from a dialysis center, according to the report.

The Orangeburg-based physicians seeking to open Ambulatory Partners are general surgeon Dion Franga, MD, and Amit Sanghi, DO, a diagnostic radiology specialist.

The Ambulatory Partners physicians have not appealed the certificate of need for Regional Medical Center's ASC and claim both surgery centers are needed in the area.