SCA Health looking to fill 20 open CEO positions

SCA Health, an organization specializing in ambulatory surgery care, has 20 open CEO positions at affiliated practices nationwide.

Twenty SCA Health locations looking to hire a new CEO:

1. Palisades Eye Surgery Center (Bethesda, Md.)

2. Surgical Care Affiliates (Steamboat Springs, Colo.)

3. Oregon Outpatient Surgery Center (Portland)

4. Surgical Care Affiliates (Boulder, Colo.)

5. Carolina Coast Surgery Center (Murrells Inlet, S.C.)

6. Texas Health Surgery Center Willow Park

7. Specialty Surgical Center of Connecticut (Stamford)

8. Surgical Care Affiliates (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

9. Naperville (Ill.) Surgical Centre

10. Midlands Orthopedics (Columbia, S.C.)

11. Harrison (N.J.) Endo Surgical Center

12. Wake Forest Ambulatory Ventures (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

13. Eye Surgery Center Carolinas (Southern Pipes, N.C.)

14. Gladiolus Surgery Center (Fort Myers, Fla.)

15. SurgiCare of Central Jersey (Watchung, N.J.)

16. South Jersey Surgery Center (Mount Laurel, N.J.)

17. First Coast Orthopedic Center (Jacksonville, Fla.)

18. Cornerstone Surgicare (Pensacola, Fla.)

19. LaVeta Surgical Center (Orange, Calif.)

20. Mohawk Surgery Center (Minneola, Fla.)