Rural hospital ASC project gets $1M in state funds

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation that provides $1 million in capital funding for the development of Texas County Memorial Hospital's ASC, the Houston Herald reported July 4.

The ASC will be composed of two operating rooms, an endoscopy suite and space for presurgical prep and post-surgery recovery. The Houston, Mo.-based hospital has 26 physicians across various specialties, including cardiology, general surgery, emergency medicine and gastroenterology, according to its website.

The funding is in addition to the $1 million Texas County Memorial Hospital recently received from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant, according to the report.