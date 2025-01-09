RN vs. NP vs. PA pay in 2025: 7 comparisons to know

Nurse practitioners out-earned their registered nurse and physician assistant counterparts when it came to base pay in 2024, according to annual compensation reports from Medscape.
Here are seven comparisons on RN, NP and PA compensation from 2024:
Average base salary
RNs: $91,000
NPs: $132,000
PAs: $131,000
Total compensation (including bonuses, etc.)
RNs: $95,000
NPs: $135,000
PAs: $142,000
Percent of practitioners who saw pay increases in 2024
RNs: 67%
NPs: 66%
PAs: 59%
Percent of practitioners who feel fairly paid
RNs: 52%
NPs: 52%
PAs: 53%
Highest earning practice setting:
RNs: Hospital inpatient care
NPs: Hospital inpatient care
PAs: Operating rooms
Highest earning region:
RNs: Pacific region
NPs: Pacific region
PAs: Pacific region
Average gender pay gaps for practitioners
RNs: Women earn -$10,000
NPs: Women earn -$12,000
PAs: Women earn -$15,000