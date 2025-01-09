RN vs. NP vs. PA pay in 2025: 7 comparisons to know

Nurse practitioners out-earned their registered nurse and physician assistant counterparts when it came to base pay in 2024, according to annual compensation reports from Medscape.

Here are seven comparisons on RN, NP and PA compensation from 2024:

Average base salary

RNs: $91,000

NPs: $132,000

PAs: $131,000

Total compensation (including bonuses, etc.)

RNs: $95,000

NPs: $135,000

PAs: $142,000

Percent of practitioners who saw pay increases in 2024

RNs: 67%

NPs: 66%

PAs: 59%

Percent of practitioners who feel fairly paid

RNs: 52%

NPs: 52%

PAs: 53%

Highest earning practice setting:

RNs: Hospital inpatient care

NPs: Hospital inpatient care

PAs: Operating rooms

Highest earning region:

RNs: Pacific region

NPs: Pacific region

PAs: Pacific region

Average gender pay gaps for practitioners

RNs: Women earn -$10,000

NPs: Women earn -$12,000

PAs: Women earn -$15,000