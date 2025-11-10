Rhode Island practice shuttered 

Brown Health’s Narragansett (R.I.) Family Medicine closed Oct. 31, according to a notice on the Providence, R.I.-based system’s website.

The office shut down as both physicians transitioned to roles at a concierge medicine practice, the notice said.

Due to a provider shortage in the region, patients seeking continued care with Brown Health will need to visit locations outside the South County area.

“Because of the high volume of patient transfers, requests for a specific provider or location cannot be guaranteed,” the notice stated. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to ensure your continued care.”