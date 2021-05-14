Proposed bill offers relief from long-disputed Connecticut ASC tax, ASC leaders say

Connecticut legislature is considering a bill that would increase the 6 percent gross receipts tax on same-day surgeries performed in ASCs to a 6.35 percent sales tax.

Advocates told Becker's ASC Review that the restructuring of the bill from a gross receipts tax to a sales tax would provide tax relief for ASCs, something they feel is needed in the state.

The bill unanimously was passed by the Senate's finance committee and is awaiting a vote from the Connecticut Senate.

Lisa Winkler, executive director Connecticut Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers, spoke to Becker's ASC Review on how the proposed tax will affect ASCs:

Lisa Winkler: We’ve continued to work on ASC tax relief with key members of the House and Senate since passing the Medicaid and Medicare exemption. The proposal recognizes the value proposition of ASCs for all Connecticut residents and seeks to provide relief by restructuring the tax. At the same time, the bill seeks to expand access to the Medicaid population, providing savings to the state of Connecticut.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.