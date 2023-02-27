Private practice 'not feasible' for young physicians, says Rush University surgeon

While private practice can be an alluring option for young physicians looking to control their own workload and schedules, it might not be possible in today's surgical environment.

Private practice requires a great deal of specialty training in business and government relations that young physicians do not receive in traditional training programs, according to Harel Deutsch, MD, an associate professor in the department of neurosurgery at Chicago-based Rush University and the co-director of the Rush Spine Center.

Editor's Note: This response has been edited for clarity and length.

Question: Do you think that it is feasible for new young physicians to begin private practices in 2023 given the current healthcare and economic climate?

Dr. Harel Deutsch: Joining an existing private practice is still the most likely career course for young physicians. I do not believe that starting your own practice is feasible given the expertise required for contracting with insurance companies and various compliance requirements by the federal government.

Young physicians are not trained in the business aspect of medicine in training. Some consultants exist that make this process possible, but that also requires capital that a starting physician may not have.