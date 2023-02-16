President Biden to undergo routine physical, release health details

President Joe Biden will undergo a routine physical health exam on Feb. 16 at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., and release updates of the examination to the public, according to a report from news station WHDH.

This is the 80-year-old president's second public physical exam since taking office. In 2021, an exam concluded that the president was healthy and fit for office.

Presidents are under no legal requirement to publicly release health information, though many have over the last several decades.

In 2021, President Biden released a six-page health summary from his exam, detailing his height, weight, fitness level, blood pressure, arthritis symptoms and existing medical conditions, the report said.