Practice admin guilty of selling 50K opioid pills over 10 years

Former Arlington, Va., physician's office manager Candie Calix, 40, admitted to her role as the ringleader of a decade-long oxycodone distribution network, the Justice Department said June 27.

From 2012 to 2022, her physician employer prescribed her nearly 40,000 oxycodone 30mg pills and more than 9,000 oxycodone 15mg pills, the department said. Ms. Calix's relatives were prescribed similar quantities.

Ms. Calix then oversaw the illegal distribution of those drugs, the department said. She also recruited people to be her physician employer's patients so they could be prescribed large quantities of oxycodone.

The patients then typically kept the 15mg pills but gave the 30mg pills to Ms. Calix for illegal distribution, the department said. The scheme generated at least $5,000 per month from street sales.

Ms. Calix is set for sentencing on September 28.