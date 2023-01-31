'Poor leadership that doesn't care about the physicians': What leads to burnout

Sixty-one percent of physicians said too many bureaucratic tasks contribute to burnout, according to a survey published Jan. 27 by Medscape.

Medscape's 2023 "Physician Burnout & Depression Report," published Jan. 27, surveyed 9,175 providers in more than 29 specialties from June 28 to Oct. 3 about how burnout and depression have affected them in the last year.

Five surveyed physicians told Medscape what factors led to their burnout:

"Administration does not take into account the hours we spend on answering patient messages, calls and filling out paperwork."

"The burden of being on call."

"Medical staff shortages prolong and affect workflow."

"Poor leadership that doesn't care about the physicians."

"Alternating day and night shifts, leading to sleep deprivation."