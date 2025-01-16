Plurality of Americans believe healthcare is headed in the wrong direction: Gallup

About 46% of Americans reportedly think that healthcare is headed in the wrong direction, according to a new Gallup poll published Jan. 15.

The West Health-Gallup postelection healthcare survey of 3,583 U.S. adults was fielded Nov. 11-18.

Regarding President-elect Donald Trump's incoming healthcare policies, 46% of all U.S. Americans believe that the cost of healthcare is headed in the wrong direction, while 41% believe that the cost of prescription drugs is headed in the wrong direction.

Nearly half of U.S. adults, 48%, are pessimistic that Trump administration policies will bring down costs of healthcare, and 45% are pessimistic that policies will bring down the cost of drugs.

Over half of Americans believe that Trump's administration will not protect Medicare and Social Security, increase access to mental healthcare, lower the cost of prescription drugs, cap insulin costs and expand Medicare negotiations.