Plaza College launches $1M surgical tech training program

Plaza College in New York City has opened a new $1 million certified surgical technologist medical simulation operation room, QNS reported Dec. 3.

The center is the first of its kind in the borough of Queens and will create an immersive experience for students that simulates a hospital operating room. Plaza College introduced the certified surgical technologist program to address a critical shortage of operating room staff in New York City.

The program accommodates a class of 20 students, and graduates go on to earn an Associate of Applied Science Degree and a national certification credential.