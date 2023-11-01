Physicians per capita in all 50 states

Washington D.C. has more physicians per capita than any state, according to the latest Association of American Medical Colleges State Physician Workforce Data Report, released last year.
The report is based on the American Medical Association Physician Masterfile, as well as 2019 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
State
Population
Physicians
Rate per 100,000 residents
District of Columbia
705,749
6,147
871
Massachusetts
6,892,503
32,116
466
Maryland
6,045,680
23,791
393.5
New York
19,453,561
75,749
389.4
Vermont
623,989
2,410
386.2
Rhode Island
1,059,361
4,063
383.5
Connecticut
3,565,287
12,977
364
Maine
1,344,212
4,459
331.7
Pennsylvania
12,801,989
42,051
328.5
New Hampshire
1,359,711
4,391
322.9
Hawaii
1,415,872
4,557
321.9
New Jersey
8,882,190
27,832
313.3
Minnesota
5,639,632
17,617
312.4
Oregon
4,217,737
13,127
311.2
Ohio
11,689,100
35,333
302.3
Michigan
9,986,857
30,040
300.8
Missouri
6,137,428
18,297
298.1
Colorado
5,758,736
16,956
294.4
Illinois
12,671,821
37,122
292.9
Delaware
973,764
2,850
292.7
California
39,512,223
113,718
287.8
Alaska
731,545
2,101
287.2
Washington
7,614,893
21,731
285.4
Wisconsin
5,822,434
15,975
274.4
West Virginia
1,792,147
4,914
274.2
Florida
21,477,737
58,822
273.9
Louisiana
4,648,794
12,557
270.1
Virginia
8,535,519
22,874
268
North Carolina
10,488,084
27,650
263.6
Tennessee
6,829,174
17,687
259
Montana
1,068,778
2,750
257.3
Arizona
7,278,717
18,343
252
New Mexico
2,096,829
5,269
251.3
South Dakota
884,659
2,214
250.3
Nebraska
1,934,408
4,820
249.2
North Dakota
762,062
1,826
239.6
South Carolina
5,148,714
12,197
236.9
Indiana
6,732,219
15,918
236.4
Georgia
10,617,423
25,072
236.1
Kansas
2,913,314
6,874
236
Kentucky
4,467,673
10,528
235.6
Texas
28,995,881
67,182
231.7
Utah
3,205,958
7,198
224.5
Alabama
4,903,185
10,983
224
Iowa
3,155,070
7,056
223.6
Nevada
3,080,156
6,731
218.5
Arkansas
3,017,804
6,500
215.4
Wyoming
578,759
1,225
211.7
Oklahoma
3,956,971
8,293
209.6
Mississippi
2,976,149
5,857
196.8
Idaho
1,787,065
3,504
196.1