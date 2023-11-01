ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Physicians per capita in all 50 states

Washington D.C. has more physicians per capita than any state, according to the latest Association of American Medical Colleges State Physician Workforce Data Report, released last year. 

The report is based on the American Medical Association Physician Masterfile, as well as 2019 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. 

State

Population

Physicians

Rate per 100,000 residents

District of Columbia

705,749

6,147

871

Massachusetts

6,892,503

32,116

466

Maryland

6,045,680

23,791

393.5

New York

19,453,561

75,749

389.4

Vermont

623,989

2,410

386.2

Rhode Island

1,059,361

4,063

383.5

Connecticut

3,565,287

12,977

364

Maine

1,344,212

4,459

331.7

Pennsylvania

12,801,989

42,051

328.5

New Hampshire

1,359,711

4,391

322.9

Hawaii

1,415,872

4,557

321.9

New Jersey

8,882,190

27,832

313.3

Minnesota

5,639,632

17,617

312.4

Oregon

4,217,737

13,127

311.2

Ohio

11,689,100

35,333

302.3

Michigan

9,986,857

30,040

300.8

Missouri

6,137,428

18,297

298.1

Colorado

5,758,736

16,956

294.4

Illinois

12,671,821

37,122

292.9

Delaware

973,764

2,850

292.7

California

39,512,223

113,718

287.8

Alaska

731,545

2,101

287.2

Washington

7,614,893

21,731

285.4

Wisconsin

5,822,434

15,975

274.4

West Virginia

1,792,147

4,914

274.2

Florida

21,477,737

58,822

273.9

Louisiana

4,648,794

12,557

270.1

Virginia

8,535,519

22,874

268

North Carolina

10,488,084

27,650

263.6

Tennessee

6,829,174

17,687

259

Montana

1,068,778

2,750

257.3

Arizona

7,278,717

18,343

252

New Mexico

2,096,829

5,269

251.3

South Dakota

884,659

2,214

250.3

Nebraska

1,934,408

4,820

249.2

North Dakota

762,062

1,826

239.6

South Carolina

5,148,714

12,197

236.9

Indiana

6,732,219

15,918

236.4

Georgia

10,617,423

25,072

236.1

Kansas

2,913,314

6,874

236

Kentucky

4,467,673

10,528

235.6

Texas

28,995,881

67,182

231.7

Utah

3,205,958

7,198

224.5

Alabama

4,903,185

10,983

224

Iowa

3,155,070

7,056

223.6

Nevada

3,080,156

6,731

218.5

Arkansas

3,017,804

6,500

215.4

Wyoming

578,759

1,225

211.7

Oklahoma

3,956,971

8,293

209.6

Mississippi

2,976,149

5,857

196.8

Idaho

1,787,065

3,504

196.1

