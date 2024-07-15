Physicians 'not thrilled' about Medicare claims process: Survey

Around two in three physicians see Medicare reimbursement time as a "'moderate' issue or worse", according to Medscape's "Doctors Evaluate Medicare and Medicaid Report 2024," published July 12.

Some also found the process to be inefficient. Thirteen percent of respondents said that the Medicare claims submission process was very complex. Another 35% and 41% responded that the process was moderately or somewhat complex, respectively. Finally, 11% did not find the system complex at all.

Medscape surveyed 1,030 physicians across more than 29 specialties from Feb. 1 to March 19.

Physicians told Medscape that the federal government overall needs to “streamline” the claims submission process, among other compliance tasks.