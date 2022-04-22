Physicians & fair compensation: 29 specialties ranked

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
More physicians working in public health and preventive medicine report feeling fairly compensated than physicians in 28 other specialties, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," released April 15.
Medscape collected responses from 13,000 physicians in 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19.
- Public health and preventive medicine: 72 percent
- Oncology: 67 percent
- Plastic surgery: 66 percent
- Psychiatry: 65 percent
- Dermatology: 64 percent
- Radiology: 63 percent
- Otolaryngology: 63 percent
- Pulmonary medicine: 61 percent
- Rheumatology: 60 percent
- Pathology: 60 percent
- Urology: 59 percent
- Cardiology: 57 percent
- Critical care: 56 percent
- Allergy and immunology: 56 percent
- Family medicine: 55 percent
- Ophthalmology: 54 percent
- Emergency medicine: 53 percent
- Anesthesiology: 53 percent
- Gastroenterology: 53 percent
- General surgery: 52 percent
- Orthopedics: 52 percent
- Infectious diseases: 50 percent
- Neurology: 50 percent
- OB-GYN: 49 percent
- Internal medicine: 49 percent
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 49 percent
- Pediatrics: 47 percent
- Diabetes: 46 percent
- Nephrology: 42 percent