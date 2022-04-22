Physicians & fair compensation: 29 specialties ranked

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large
Save to MyBeckers

More physicians working in public health and preventive medicine report feeling fairly compensated than physicians in 28 other specialties, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," released April 15. 

Medscape collected responses from 13,000 physicians in 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19.

  1. Public health and preventive medicine: 72 percent
  2. Oncology: 67 percent
  3. Plastic surgery: 66 percent
  4. Psychiatry: 65 percent
  5. Dermatology: 64 percent
  6. Radiology: 63 percent
  7. Otolaryngology: 63 percent
  8. Pulmonary medicine: 61 percent
  9. Rheumatology: 60 percent
  10. Pathology: 60 percent
  11. Urology: 59 percent
  12. Cardiology: 57 percent
  13. Critical care: 56 percent 
  14. Allergy and immunology: 56 percent
  15. Family medicine: 55 percent
  16. Ophthalmology: 54 percent
  17. Emergency medicine: 53 percent
  18. Anesthesiology: 53 percent
  19. Gastroenterology: 53 percent 
  20. General surgery: 52 percent
  21. Orthopedics: 52 percent
  22. Infectious diseases: 50 percent
  23. Neurology: 50 percent
  24. OB-GYN: 49 percent
  25. Internal medicine: 49 percent
  26. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 49 percent
  27. Pediatrics: 47 percent
  28. Diabetes: 46 percent 
  29. Nephrology: 42 percent

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast